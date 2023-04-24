WARNING TO PUNJAB

PERHAPS the most important feature of the soul-stirring speeches made at the two public meetings held at Lahore on Friday last was that there was no tendency in any of them to mince matters. This is not so easy a virtue as it looks, and the political leaders of a people are of all men and women addressing their people those who find it the least safe to exercise this virtue, especially in regard to the vices and foibles of their following. The thing not only requires courage, but confidence in themselves and those they are addressing. It is a matter for sincere congratulation that none of the several speakers who addressed the people of Lahore on Friday, whether in the Bradlaugh Hall or outside Mochi Gate, lacked this courage or this confidence. Mrs. Naidu set the ball rolling. Recalling the sights that had met her eyes five years before when she had visited Punjab for the first time, she said that during the intervening period “Hindu-Muslim unity should have become an invincible reality, especially after the Hindus and Mussalmans had mingled their blood in the common stream of martyrdom at the Jallianwala Bagh, but what was the fact? They were flying at each other’s throats to get the loaves and fishes of office.” Mr. Das, who spoke next, indulged in plain speaking. Four years ago it was the bureaucracy, he said, which regarded Hindu-Muslim unity as a crime. Today, it was the people themselves who had taken up that cry. Was there a Hindu in Punjab who spoke of Hindu-Muslim unity? If there was one, the speaker had not come across him. Was there a Mussalman who stood for Hindu-Muslim unity? If there was one, the speaker had not met him. Statements like these are, of course, not to be taken literally, but who among us can deny that the majority of us do deserve the reproach?