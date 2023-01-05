“Weakness of Indian Liberals”

INDIAN Liberals are on a sticky wicket. On the one hand, their own countrymen are constantly accusing them of being lukewarm and lacking courage, of either not believing in the ideal of self-government or not working for it with earnestness; and on the other hand, Europeans, both in high official positions and in the Press, are loud in condemning them because they do not give sufficient help in putting down the Non-co-operators and do not agree with the bureaucracy in its estimate of the time and manner of the successive stages by which India is to advance towards her goal. We have already seen how Mr. Sastri has been taken to task by a section of the Anglo-Indian Press because he ventured, in his Presidential address, in the mildest language, both to criticise the existing order of things and to demand an advance. The Federation itself has since been taken as severely to task and for similar reasons. The local Anglo-Indian journal says:-- “The Liberals show a tendency to adopt resolutions which illustrate their inability to appreciate the realities of the position in India today. They denounce the follies of non-co-operation and proclaim, rightly enough the superiority of their own method of advance towards full self-government, but they show little inclination to help the forces of law and order in the fight against the adversarial movement which non-co-operation really is. They prefer to pass resolutions demanding an immediate advance in popular government or the drastic Indianisation of the higher ranks of the army and the civil services in disregard of the practical difficulties in the way.” We agree with the journal. The next time the Federation meets, we will ask it to pass no resolution except pledging to wage a vendetta against the Non-co-operators, and show confidence in the bureaucracy.