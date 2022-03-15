WHAT ABOUT OTHERS?

ONE question, which everybody both in England and India, has been asking during the last three or four days is, what will the Viceroy do? Will His Excellency continue to hold his office, or will he follow Mr Montagu? It cannot be denied that the circumstances under which Mr Montagu has resigned touch Lord Reading even more intimately than they did the late Secretary of State. Not only was the document for the publication, for which Mr Montagu has had to go, a dispatch from the Government of India, but as has been pointed out by more than one paper the suggestion for its immediate publication came not from Mr Montagu but from the Viceroy. Obviously, the reasons that have led to Mr Montagu’s resignation are even more imperative in the case of the Viceroy. There is a technical difference between the two cases. Lord Reading, unlike Mr Montagu, is not a member of the Cabinet and the question of the infringement of the principle of Cabinet responsibility does not arise in his case. It might also be pleaded that in asking for permission to publish the dispatch he did not contravene any known rule, whether of constitutional law or practice, that the question whether the Secretary of State should consult his colleagues or not, was not a question for the Viceroy but for the Secretary of State himself, and that so far as the Government in India was concerned, the permission of the Secretary of State was to all intents and purposes the permission of His Majesty’s Government as such. To say this, however, is to forget that the technical question in this case is only the outward expression of another and a far more important question that if this latter question had not been there, it is inconceivable that a mere infringement of the principle of Cabinet responsibility would have led to so serious a step as the compulsory resignation of the Secretary of State for India.