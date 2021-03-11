WHAT ARE THE MINISTERS GOING TO DO?

WHAT is true of Mr Sastri is even truer of those Liberal politicians who have accepted the offices of ministers or members of the Executive Council and specially the former. Mr Sastri is only a nominee of the Government, and if we ask him to resign his office, failing a recantation of Mr Lloyd George’s speech, it is only because the office he fills is political. The others are an actual part of the Government, and the ministers are part of it on the understanding that the feet of their country have been placed on the road leading to full self-government. How these men can continue to hold the offices they do, unless they are able to obtain a repudiation of the Premier’s speech, passes our understanding. And yet so far as the public is aware, not a single minister in any part of the country, not even Sir Surendranath Banerjea, who twice presided over the Congress, who was one of the first to dream the dream of constitutional independence for his country, and who has told us that he has accepted office only because his dream had been realised, has done what the public has been expecting the ministers to do as a body. Undoubtedly the Indian Association of Calcutta, of which Sir Surendranath is the President, has entered its protest against the Premier’s speech. But while for the Association itself the protest, in the form in which it has been made, is right it is not enough for Sir Surendranath. No protest is worth anything unless it is made in the most effective form, and in the present case the only effective form of protest would be for Sir Surendranath to tell the Government in unequivocal language that his continuance in office is absolutely dependent upon an authoritative repudiation of the Premier’s extremely offensive speech.