What makes the British Empire “Unique”

WHILE there are many in the country who share Mr. Sastri’s faith in the potentialities of the Empire presided over by King George, we think that there are not many who will accept his characterisation of that Empire in the following passage in his Simla speech as a faithful picture of the present:--“I take it that this great political organisation stands unique amongst the political institutions of the world for one thing above all others. I wish it were generally recognised. It stands for one thing more than any other, and that is the reconciliation of the East and West, the bringing together in happy harmony peoples of varied faces and varied complexions, the blending together under one law, under one Sovereign, under one Imperial Parliament, peoples of adverse nationalities, various cultures hitherto felt in many political organisations to be irreconcilable and never under one flag.” Mr. Sastri will excuse us if we are bound to point out that for the present this picture is almost idealistic. The various peoples and races and cultures are juxtaposed and not united in happy harmony. As a matter of fact, until very recently even an attempt in the direction of such unification had not been made. And with the example of the European settlers to Kenya and their sympathisers both in Great Britain and elsewhere, not to speak of the still existing feuds and troubles in other parts of the Empire, he would be a bold man who could say that the British Empire had already accomplished or was even near accomplishing what no other Empire had been able to achieve before. All that can be said is that the British Empire has a unique opportunity which, given forbearance and sympathy and the requisite tact and judgment on all sides, can undoubtedly be realised and which it is, therefore, the duty of all of us to strive to realise. Beyond this it is impossible to go without doing violence to truth.