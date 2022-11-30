What the Reforms Have Taught

IN the course of a recent speech, a summary of which appeared in these columns at the time, Sir William Vincent is reported to have said, with regard to the effect of the Reforms Scheme on officials and non-officials:-- ‘It has taught officials to realise that many Indian non-officials are not as unreasonable as they are supposed to be, that they are willing to take a real interest and do a great deal of work in the administration, and that they are quite ready and anxious to co-operate with officials in carrying out their duties. On the other hand, I do believe and, indeed, I have every reason to believe that it has made many Indians believe that officials, even of the Home Department are not quite as bad as they are painted, and that they too are willing to listen to reason and to come to an agreement with the members of the Indian Legislature, wherever possible.’ That the Reforms have taught officials and non-officials to know and to understand each other better is true, but it is wrong to imagine that this was the primary object of the Reforms. Mutual understanding between officials and non-officials is a very desirable thing from the point of view of more good government, of the smooth working of the administrative machinery. Parliamentary self-government means something different. It means that the Government shall be only the executive organ of the Legislature carrying out the will of the latter, and having no independent will of its own. The question is, have the Reforms so far carried us forward? Is there a single case in which the Government has accepted the Legislature as its master? If it has not, it cannot be said that the Reforms have succeeded. No reforms were necessary merely for the smooth working of the administrative machinery.