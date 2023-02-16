What to Disobey Civilly

WE had ventured to ask what the volunteers were to disobey civilly, unless, of course, the authorities once again played into their hands and provided them with executive orders which they could resist. Our contemporary missed the point of our question, and says that “so long as the nature of the present Government remains what it is, there will be ample occasions and opportunities for offering civil disobedience.” To say this is to forget that Civil Disobedience is not its own end, and that any argument based on the assumption that there will always be laws and executive decrees to disobey is wrong, where the end in view is nothing less than Swaraj. Suppose the Government becomes an exceptionally good government, undoes the Punjab and the Khilafat wrong, and suspends or annuls certain executive decrees. Evidently, then, there will be no dilemma, though we may be no nearer to Swaraj than we are today. This is the defect of all schemes that make Individual Civil Disobedience of unjust laws the principal weapon in the battle for Swaraj. As a matter of fact, the Government, though it may not radically change its character, may in order to make Civil Disobedience in this sense impossible, keep in abeyance its repressive policy. What will the would-be passive resister then resist? Did not such a man as Lala Lajpat Rai, who has for these many years been an ardent believer in the potency of passive resistance as a last and ultimate weapon, declare in a famous statement that for a time after the decision by the Congress to launch forth upon Civil Disobedience, the country was at a loss to decide as to what it should disobey, when the Government came to its rescue with an order under the Seditious Meetings Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act?