WHAT TO DO IN THE COUNCILS

THERE seems to be some confusion in the minds of a section of the public regarding the new party’s resolve to capture the Councils. It does not seem to be quite clear to them what this party will do in the Councils consistently with the non-cooperation principle. They seem to imagine that Congressmen following the principle of non-cooperation with the present government cannot justifiably take part in the activities of any institution forming part of that government. The reasons for entering the Councils and carrying on the non-cooperation aims have been fully explained and need not be reiterated. When a considerable body of Congressmen decides that Councils should be captured by party members and is of the opinion that they must be made use of for the attainment of Swaraj, it is not in fairness to be opposed in its attempt nor should obstacles be placed in its way by the other section of the Congress. As Jayakar explained, non-co-operators should be able to co-operate with each other in carrying out their respective programmes. He regretted that Rajagopalachari was not quite successful in his campaign, and hoped that his own party would be able to pursue its object with better results. As we observed in a recent issue, the two sections of Congressmen must agree to differ on certain points and co-operate with each other. The ‘Council entry’ party is just now endeavouring to influence the electorate to believe in the effectiveness of its own programme. It has to address the voters, who, on the last occasion, were told that the Councils were to be boycotted. Its candidates have a naturally difficult task because the great bulk of people have been accustomed to a particular view of the Councils.