WHERE EXTREMES MEET

IT is a common experience of all who occupy a middle position in any matter of importance to be attacked with equal vehemence from both extremes. The latest case in point is that of Mrs. Besant who, after having only a few weeks ago been denounced by certain orthodox non-co-operation journals for having a secret design upon Indian liberties, is now being denounced by extremist Anglo-Indian journals for trying, by means of a Convention, to secure for India her birth-right of full responsible government. This is what we read in a recent issue of the Madras Mail:--“We do not know what our Anglo-Indian contemporaries really think about it, but it seems to us that Mrs. Annie Besant should be asked on what authority she chooses to tour the country declaiming her intention of “calling a Conference at Delhi of the Councillors, of Chairman and Presidents of local bodies; in short, of people who have a right to talk as the representatives of the people,” in order apparently, “to achieve the same success as crowned the attempts of Australians and Canadians” in winning Home Rule. Has she received some command, countersigned by the Governor-General of India, to take upon her shoulders the governance of this great people, to dictate the Constitution to which all of us shall be expected to subscribe, and to prescribe, like some compassionate goddess, the secret remedy for all our ills? We thought at first that she was bent on some academic pursuit, but it seems that she is in earnest and intends to map our future for us. Is the Government expected to pack up and go home, its raison d’etre accomplished on the second advent of this self-appointed apostle of Swaraj?” Had this question been raised by an organ of Indian nationalism, one could have understood the position.