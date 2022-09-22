WHERE IS THE POLICY LEADING US?

CAN it be that in the midst of its various preoccupations, its multifarious activities whether of the routine variety or repressive and suppressive, British statesmanship in India is not occasionally surprised by the question, rising within itself and irresistibility demanding an answer, whither its policy is leading it? It is easy enough for a Home Member to refer to the foremost living Indian, and without a doubt one of the most remarkable men in the world's history, whether living or dead, as the greatest enemy of political, economic and all other kinds of progress in India. It is equally easy for a Viceroy who knows little or nothing of the country to call upon the non-official members of the Indian Legislature to go to the country with the cry “delenda est Non-co-operation”, and believe for the moment that this way the political salvation of the country lies. But these fits, whether of anger or of honest but erroneous belief, must be temporary. When the fits were over, as they must have been by now, the Home Member must have realised that a false diagnosis may give a momentary satisfaction to the physician but leaves the patient unaffected, if it does not make him actually worse: and the Viceroy must have realised that it was easier for him to ask his Councillors to go to the country with an impossible cry than for the Councillors themselves to follow his advice. It is hard to believe that either the Home Member or the Viceroy is really blind to the actualities of a situation which the man in the street has no difficulty in perceiving. It is hard to believe that they are the only men in the country who do not see that their policy leads nowhere, that so far from bringing the solution of the existing difficulties nearer, it takes it farther and farther away from us.