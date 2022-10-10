WHITEHALL VS. SIMLA

SIDE by side with the conflict between the bureaucracy and the people in India, which has now come to a head, there has for years been going on another conflict, undoubtedly less serious than this one, but which is not without a seriousness of its own. We refer to the conflict between Simla and Whitehall. It is easy to see that two bodies one of which, when all is said and done, is responsible to a people, while the other is a mere hierarchy of officials nominally responsible to a distant Parliament but in reality owning and wishing to own no responsibility except to itself, may sometimes differ in their outlook upon governmental or administrative questions. At other times and in another class of cases their viewpoints may differ just because one is mostly out of touch and, therefore, also of sympathy with the views, wishes and aspirations of the governed, while the other is partially in touch with them and consequently also alive to the danger of ignoring them. Nor can we fail to notice another interesting fact. While the first category is still there, the second tends to become more and more important both numerically and otherwise as time passes. In reality, we are fast approaching the time when except as regards questions affecting their own interests — and unfortunately many of the large and fundamental questions belong to this category — the bureaucracy in India will be far more sensitive to Indian opinion and feeling than either Whitehall or even the British Parliament. The reason is not far to seek. Indian opinion is far more articulate and better organised than it ever was in the past, and it can be and is brought far more effectively to bear upon Englishmen out here than upon Englishmen at home.