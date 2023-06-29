Who sent Mahatma to Jail?

In the course of a recent speech at Bombay, K Natarajan returned to his now famous charge against the Liberal party, and said: ‘A few days ago, I said that the Liberals were responsible for the imprisonment of Mahatma Gandhi. I was asked if I meant it seriously. I did mean all that I had said. There were five Liberals in the Bombay Government. Before the imprisonment of Gandhi, these five Liberals should have been consulted. If they had been consulted and if they gave a negative opinion, they should have said so publicly. If they were not consulted, and were ignored, they should have come out and protested against government’s action. Neither of these courses were adopted by them; and what inference were the public to draw from such a fact? Besides, at the Liberal Conference the resolution of Trivedi regarding Gandhi was set aside; and why? When I brought my own resolution in the Subjects Committee on the subject, Sir CH Setalvad proclaimed that Gandhi was allowed to read newspapers and that Cowasji Jehangir would bear him out. The resolution was then brushed aside most unceremoniously. What are we to infer from all these facts?’ With due deference to our esteemed countryman, we are bound to say that if this is all that he has to say, he has surely not succeeded in proving his charge that the Liberals were responsible for the imprisonment of Gandhi. Neither Sir Setalvad nor even the five Liberals who at the time were in the Bombay Government were the same thing as “the Liberals”, and even if they acted in the way suggested by Natarajan, his charge against “the Liberals” would not be sustainable.