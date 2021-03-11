WILL CONGRESSMEN'S ENTRY HELP?

WHAT good will it do for Congressmen to enter the Councils? Can they expect to work the Reforms more successfully than the Liberals have been doing? Is it not probable, on the other hand, that one of two things will inevitably follow from their going to the Councils—each nearly as undesirable as the other—namely, that they will either become virtually Liberal themselves, or the present differences between them and the Liberals will be further accentuated in consequence of election contests and rivalries, with the result that the Liberals will be thrown into the arms of the bureaucracy? The first of these questions involves an obvious misapprehension. Congressmen, if they go to the Councils, will go there not to make the Reforms a success, except, of course, in the ultimate sense, as to which there is no difference of opinion in the country, but to use the opportunities which the new Constitution has made available to the country for the single-minded purpose of hastening the end of the era of an irresponsible government and the advent of full responsibility. That the Reforms are not without value for this purpose the non-co-operators themselves have indirectly admitted. What else was the meaning of the hope expressed in so many quarters that the Liberals in the Council, including the ministers, would do their duty both by way of carrying out certain parts of the Congress programme as well as in getting a reversal of the repressive policy? What else was meant by Mahatma Gandhi’s own appeal to the Liberals and especially the Liberal ministers regarding the suppression of the evil of drinking? And what else is meant when the non-co-operators of the Frontier Province ask for the representation of that province on the Punjab Legislative Council on the ground that there will be Moderates in the Council to ventilate their grievances?