Working of the Press Act

We have said that there have been more forfeitures of security under the Press Act in this Province during the last few weeks than there had been during all the preceding eleven years that the Act had been in force. Even this gives no idea of the manner in which the Act has recently been worked. In at least some of the cases, the securities have been forfeited on grounds, which, as far as we know, are far more extraordinary than any on which securities had been forfeited at any time in the past. Thus one newspaper has had its security forfeited because it published a short account of the Ferozepore-Jhatka incident which, according to a Punjab Government communique, gave a distorted version of the affair and exaggerated the number of casualties. At least two other papers have had their securities forfeited because they published an Associated Press telegram, containing a summary of a speech made in the Indian Legislature, under certain headings either taken from or suggested by the words of the speaker. As the same item was published in every Indian newspaper of any standing, certainly in every newspaper which subscribes to the Associated Press, and yet no action has been taken in other cases, it is arguable that what the Government objects to is not the publication of the item as such, but the form of the publication. To that argument we are prepared to concede all the force that it can rightly claim. Still the question remains, is this an offence which is to be punished with a fine of rupees two thousand and other penalties consequent on a forfeiture of security—which has ever before been so published even under the Press Act? Was the forfeiture of the security which, next only to the forfeiture of the press itself, is the most drastic form of punishment provided for in one of the most drastic of all the repressive laws that are now under a sentence of death, intended for cases of this kind?