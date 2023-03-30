WRECKING THE REFORMS

WE know what value to attach to the fear of certain officials that the Reforms might be wrecked by the return to the Councils of Non-co-operators and other Congressmen. The attitude of these officials in regard to the salt duty, which has nothing to do with the Non-co-operators or their alleged revolutionary activities, shows that the fear is nothing better than a pretence, that in reality either the Reforms mean little or nothing to the bureaucracy, whose angle of vision remains what it was four years ago, or they are prepared to wreck the Reforms themselves whenever it suits their purpose. We have not heard that the Finance Bill embodying the Government’s proposal in regard to the salt duty, which the Legislative Assembly has thrice rejected, has been certificated by the Governor-General, but after all that has happened, there is nothing else to expect. There were only a few courses open to the Governor-General after the rejection of the proposal by the Assembly. He could announce that the Government had decided to accept the decision of the Assembly. Or he could summon a joint session of the two chambers and place the Bill before it. Or he could certificate the Bill including the proposal, if he considered that it was ‘essential for the safety, tranquillity or interests of British India or any part thereof.’ The second of these alternatives the Governor-General deliberately rejected. The first could scarcely have been contemplated, because in that case the right thing for His Excellency to have done was to have made the announcement before the Legislature was adjourned. Concession to public opinion is one of those things for which no Government fails to take credit, and the fact that occasions for taking this credit are so few in this country would have made the Government of India properly advertise its action in the case, had it really been in contemplation.