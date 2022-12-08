A good navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guarantee of peace — Theodore Roosevelt
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads, AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP takes a huge lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda