A multi-polar world cannot exist without recognising the status and participation of developing countries. — Li Peng
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Moonak area of Punjab's Sangrur
Water has entered various villages
Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI secretary Arun Dhumal
India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Da...
22 passengers injured as private luxury bus rams into trailer truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The incident on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed carriageway tak...
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and all the bodi...