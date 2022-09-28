An efficient telecommunication network is the foundation upon which an information society is built. — Talal Abu-Ghazaleh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it
US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...
AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip
May be dropped if found guilty
Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote
Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...