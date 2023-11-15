Communism is not love. Communism is a hammer which we use to crush the enemy. — Mao Zedong
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi: Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM S Jaishankar raises extremism with British Home Secretary
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave 'dug' to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized