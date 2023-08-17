 Dictatorships are one-way streets. Democracy boasts two-way traffic. — Alberto Moravia : The Tribune India

  • Dictatorships are one-way streets. Democracy boasts two-way traffic. — Alberto Moravia

Dictatorships are one-way streets. Democracy boasts two-way traffic. — Alberto Moravia



Dictatorships are one-way streets. Democracy boasts two-way traffic. — Alberto Moravia

#Democracy

