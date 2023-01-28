Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. — Theodore Roosevelt
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium
Delivering the 7th MC Chagla Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, the...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...
For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making
Shares of Adani Group companies continue their losing streak...