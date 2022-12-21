Economic growth without investment in human development is unsustainable, and unethical. — Amartya Sen
With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...
Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana
Flight operations unaffected in national capital; possibilit...
Kharge's 'dog' remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha
Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...
Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir
Villagers under banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira demanding the p...
Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms
Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...