Effort and courage are not enough without purpose and direction. — John F Kennedy
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab horticulture minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns
Food Processing and Horticulture was served a show-cause not...
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route
Yatra to enter Punjab from Shambhu border on Jan 10, to rema...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...