 Every election is determined by the people who show up. — Larry J Sabato

PM Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of FTA

PM Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of FTA

India and Britain launched negotiations for the free-trade a...

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Airbus-Tata transport plane C295 to be made in Gujarat’s Vadodra

Airbus-Tata transport plane C295 to be made in Gujarat's Vadodra

The plane will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of Indian Ai...

Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow on November 8

Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow on November 8

Proposed visit comes amid fresh wave of hostilities between ...


Cities

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface