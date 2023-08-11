Hatred is an affair of the heart; contempt that of the head. — Arthur Schopenhauer
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls
Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...
Congress's privilege notice against Shah
Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited
Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl
Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP