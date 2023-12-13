However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. — BR Ambedkar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team