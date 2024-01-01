Human trafficking is a scourge, a crime against the whole of humanity. — Pope Francis
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts
Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and their 18-year-old...