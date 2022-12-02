Judicial abuse occurs when judges substitute their own political views for the law. — Lamar S Smith
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money
4 accused have been arrested
Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles
Will be voluntary, not mandatory
Spurious drugs: 3 months on, Sirmaur cops yet to act against 'offender' couple
Furnished fake degree for drugs licence