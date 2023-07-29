Most of the energy of political work is devoted to correcting the effects of mismanagement of government. — Milton Friedman
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two