No country, however rich, can afford the waste of its human resources. — Franklin D Roosevelt
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch
Vehicles carrying personnel to site of a cordon-and-search o...
Security breach to 146 suspensions: Early end to tumultuous Winter Session of Parliament
Lok Sabha records 74 per cent productivity, Rajya Sabha’s pr...
Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief
Sanjay Singh became new WFI president, with his panel winnin...
Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief
Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...
Parliament security breach probe: Delhi Police to conduct psychoanalysis test on all accused
The test is done by a team of doctors and psychiatrists to k...