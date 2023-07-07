No man is good enough to govern another man without the other’s consent. — Abraham Lincoln
Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries
Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...
1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts
13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion ...
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24
ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...
Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...
No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya
Health minister says National Exit Test, scheduled to finall...