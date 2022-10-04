Nonviolence is not to be used ever as the shield of the coward. It is the weapon of the brave. — Mahatma Gandhi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...