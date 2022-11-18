Regardless of who wins, an election should be a time for optimism and fresh approaches. — Gary Johnson
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody