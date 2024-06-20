Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster. — Elon Musk
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody