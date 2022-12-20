The more we value things outside our control, the less control we have. — Epictetus
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi
On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...
'Pitai' word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi's remark
Asserted that Indian soldiers have stood their ground in Yan...
Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school
As child ran to his mother, also a teacher in same school, t...
After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi
Union minister reacts after Congress leader Ajay Rai's misog...
Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal
The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...