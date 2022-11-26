The person who takes medicine must recover twice, once from the disease and once from the medicine. — William Osler
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...