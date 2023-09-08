When you are in the government, you have to demonise your opposition. — Mahathir Mohamad
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...