Without resolving the Kashmir dispute, lasting peace cannot be maintained in the region. — Shehbaz Sharif
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians