RENT/LEASE

CL22024349

Space available for rent for Commercial use GF 2800', Ist 2800', 2nd 1800'. Best for immigration/Coaching purpose opposite Market Ludhiana, M.T.Extn. "A" 98141-51514.

TOLET-CHANDIGARH

CL22025837

Well furnished independent second floor two bedrooms Air-conditioned, drawing, two bathrooms, modular kitchen. Marble flooring, 10 marla house with backyard. 2213/ 38-C. 98140-65804, 98140-65304.