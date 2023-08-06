LEASE-RENT
CL23042681
Jalandhar Commercial building, Suitable for brand outlets, Coffee Chain, Restaurant, Bank , Corporate Offices, educational Institute, Convenience store, Diagnostic Centre, Hospital, Travel, Gym, Activity, VFS, 120' road on front , 40' road on back. Ample parking. Basement plus Three floors, Total 9500 sq. ft. covered area. New construction, Central locality. All approvals. 98140-75701.
