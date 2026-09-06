DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / 10 convicted in 2013 Naxal attack that killed 29, wiped out Chhattisgarh Congress brass

10 convicted in 2013 Naxal attack that killed 29, wiped out Chhattisgarh Congress brass

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The quantum of sentence is expected to be announced on September 16. File
Advertisement

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday convicted all 10 accused in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case that killed 29 people and almost wiped out the state’s entire top Congress leadership.

Special Judge Abhay Singh Rajput of the special NIA court in Jagdalpur convicted the 10 accused, including two women. The quantum of sentence is expected to be announced on September 16.

Advertisement

The attack took place on May 25, 2013, at around 4.15 pm when Maoists ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders on a national highway in Jhiram Valley, under the Darbha police station limits in Bastar district. The site is located near the inter-district border of Bastar and Sukma.

Advertisement

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrounded and opened fire on the convoy of Congress leaders who were taking out a “Parivartan (change) rally” ahead of the Assembly elections that were to take place later that year.

Among those killed were senior Congress leaders, including then-state party chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

Advertisement

The main target of the Maoists reportedly was Mahendra Karma, who is said to have initiated the Salwa Judum movement in 2005, in which civilians were armed to fight against Maoists. The movement led to widespread violence in the Bastar region, until the Supreme Court struck it down in 2011. Several civilians and security personnel were also killed.

Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, an MLA from Sukma who had survived the attack, was later questioned by the NIA, but no proof of conspiracy was found against him. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the NIA suppressed facts and prevented the state government from probing the case. He also alleged that the previous BJP government failed to provide security, enabling the Maoists to kill Congress leaders.

Former BJP national vice-president and former Chief Minister Raman Singh countered the allegation, saying Baghel did not care about the case. “He just wants to play politics over the issue,” agencies quoted him as saying.

The convicts are Pramila Modiyam; Chaitu Lekam, alias Munna; Sumita, alias Punem Modiyam; Mukka Mandvi; Kosa Kavasi, alias Kosaram; Aayata Markam; Madkami Deva; Joga Madkami, Banjami Snna, alias Chamru; and Mahadev Nag.

Among the prominent names chargesheeted in the case but not convicted are Thippiri Tirupathi, alias Devuji, a politburo member who surrendered in Telangana this February; Barse Deva, who succeeded Madvi Hidma as commander of Battalion 1 and surrendered this January; and Ganesh Uikey, a central committee member who was killed in a December 2025 encounter in Odisha.

The Bastar police had initially registered the case. However, given the gravity of the attack, the probe was handed over to the NIA. The NIA had filed its chargesheet in September 2014 and presented 101 witnesses over the years. Apart from the NIA, two judicial commissions were also formed to probe the attack.

While 11 people were arrested, one died during the trial that lasted more than a decade, with at least 294 hearings. After final arguments were completed this month, the NIA court delivered its judgment on Saturday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts