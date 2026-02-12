10 killed, 25 injured in rare school shooting in remote Canada town

Ten people, including the shooter, were left dead after an assailant opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday in one of the country’s deadliest mass casualty events in recent history. The attack brought to Canada the type of mass shooting more common in the neighboring United States, and was carried out by a shooter described as female, police said. Six people were found dead inside a high school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, in British Columbia, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

At least two other people were hospitalised with serious or life-threatening wounds, and as many as 25 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the police said.

Reacting to the incident, a visibly upset Prime Minister Mark Carney promised Canadians would get through what he called a “terrible” mass shooting at a school in the Pacific province of British Columbia. “We will get through this. We will learn from this,” Carney told reporters, at one point looking close to tears. He said federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was on his way to the community of Tumbler Ridge.

The police did not say how many of the victims may have been minors. Parents gathered in a local community center as they waited to learn the fate of their children.

“It was a situation that you really never want to face again ... the sight of what I saw was devastating, many parents just waiting for the news on whether their child had survived the shooting or not,” said local pastor George Rowe.

