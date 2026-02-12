DT
Home / Top Headlines / 10 killed, 25 injured in rare school shooting in remote Canada town

10 killed, 25 injured in rare school shooting in remote Canada town

Woman assailant among those dead | Incident one of deadliest in nation’s history

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:31 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles outside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School after a mass shooting in British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Ten people, including the shooter, were left dead after an assailant opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday in one of the country’s deadliest mass casualty events in recent history. The attack brought to Canada the type of mass shooting more common in the neighboring United States, and was carried out by a shooter described as female, police said. Six people were found dead inside a high school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, in British Columbia, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

At least two other people were hospitalised with serious or life-threatening wounds, and as many as 25 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the police said.

Reacting to the incident, a visibly upset Prime Minister Mark Carney promised Canadians would get through what he called a “terrible” mass shooting at a school in the Pacific province of British Columbia. “We will get through this. We will learn from this,” Carney told reporters, at one point looking close to tears. He said federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was on his way to the community of Tumbler Ridge.

The police did not say how many of the victims may have been minors. Parents gathered in a local community center as they waited to learn the fate of their children.

“It was a situation that you really never want to face again ... the sight of what I saw was devastating, many parents just waiting for the news on whether their child had survived the shooting or not,” said local pastor George Rowe.

‘Deeply shocked’: PM Modi offers his condolences  

PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences over the incident, posting on X, “Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Gunman holds pupils, hostage in Thailand; held

An armed man held students and teachers hostage inside a school in southern Thailand on Wednesday, authorities said, adding that at least one student was injured, and the suspect had been arrested.

