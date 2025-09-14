DT
Home / Top Headlines / 10 Kuki MLAs, tribal body urge PM to expedite peace process

10 Kuki MLAs, tribal body urge PM to expedite peace process

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with violence-hit displaced people at Churachandpur in Mizoram on Saturday. ANI
One of the largest tribal bodies of Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the political dialogue for ensuring peace in the troubled state.

Separately, a group of 10 Kuki MLAs, including those from the BJP, also submitted a joint memorandum to Modi, appealing for an early political settlement and the creation of a separate Union Territory with a legislature.

KZC was one of the signatories of the extension of the peace pact with the Centre and Manipur Government on September 4.

In a memorandum addressed to Modi, who visited Manipur for the first time in Saturday after ethnic violence had broken out there in May 2023, the KZC said that the community has endured immeasurable hardships in recent years.

"More than 250 innocent lives have been lost at the hands of the majority Meitei community; over 360 churches and places of worship reduced to ashes; more than 7,000 homes burnt; and over 40,000 of our people remain displaced in relief camps, separated from their ancestral homes.

The reality is that the Kuki-Zo people have been forcibly separated by the aggression of the majority

community in Manipur. Yet, despite these grave circumstances, we continue to uphold our faith in

the democratic spirit and leadership of India," the memorandum read.

"For years, we have consistently demanded complete separation from Manipur, seeking a separate

administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Constitution of India. This demand arises not from convenience, but from necessity — for peace, security, and survival of our people. On 4th September 2025, our SoO group signed an agreement with the Government of India for a time-bound political settlement under the Indian Constitution. We earnestly urge the Government to expedite the political dialogue so that a lasting political solution may be achieved at the earliest, the KZC urged Modi.

A group of 10 legislators from Manipur submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first-ever visit to Churachandpur, appealing for an early political settlement and the creation of a separate Union Territory with a legislature.

The memorandum, signed by MLAs cutting across BJP and other political entities, stated that the minority community had been subjected to unprecedented “ethnic persecution” in Manipur, alleging state complicity in violence that forced them out of the valley areas.

“We can now live in peace only as good neighbours, never under the same roof again,” the memorandum declared, asserting that separation was the only way to ensure lasting peace, justice, and security for their people.

