1,200 MW Arunachal hydel project close to China gets green nod

1,200 MW Arunachal hydel project close to China gets green nod

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Union Environment Ministry has granted green clearance to the 1,200 MW Kalai II hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, located close to the China border.

Estimated to cost Rs 14,176.26 crore, 869 hectares of forest land will be diverted for the project, which aims to enhance energy security in the Northeast.

It is a run-of-river hydro project on Lohit river and will be developed by THDC India Limited. A run-of-river project generates power by diverting a portion of the river’s natural flow through turbines without needing massive reservoirs, thereby making it more environment-friendly.

The Lohit originates from Tirap Phasi Ranges in eastern Tibet and enters India through the Kibitho area of Arunachal. “The construction is expected to be completed in 78 months. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, buildings etc. will be built at a large scale at the construction stage so that the local people can also benefit. Two healthcare facilities will also be established along with the appointment of adequate medical staff,” the minutes of the meeting of the Environment Ministry’s expert appraisal committee said.

The project is not ecologically sensitive as no national park, wildlife sanctuary; biosphere, tiger or elephant reserve, or wildlife corridor is located within 10-km distance from the construction site. An amount of Rs 1 crore has been proposed to be spent on a conservation plan in the area, which includes habitat protection, anti-poaching plan and law enforcement.

The project now requires forest clearance. In 2023, the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh Government had joined hands to rejuvenate and execute 12 stalled hydropower projects in the state.

