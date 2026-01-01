DT
PT
2 Pralay missiles test-fired from same launcher 

2 Pralay missiles test-fired from same launcher 

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:47 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher being successfully conducted from ITR, Chandipur, on Wednesday. (ANI video grab)
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha.

Classified as a ‘quasi-ballistic missile’Pralay has a range between 150 km and 500 km. It blends features of ballistic and cruise missiles. It can travel fast and high like a ballistic missile but stays within the atmosphere and performs mid-flight maneuvers, allowing it to change course and evade enemy defences.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said. In the past, two missiles were fired from separate launchers. A salvo launch from same launcher denotes ability to fire in quick succession.

The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. “Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives,” the MoD said.

Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads that can detach and target various targets.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories - Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research & Development Establishment, development-cum-production partners -- Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited – besides other Indian industries.

For the tests, the systems were integrated by BEL and BDL. Senior scientists of DRDO, representatives of users from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army as well as industry representatives were present at the test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the team on the completion of the salvo launch.

