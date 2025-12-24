22L struck off draft voter list in poll-bound Kerala 

Approximately 42 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh, 27 lakh in Chhattisgarh and 22 lakh in the poll-bound Kerala have removed from the draft electoral rolls released by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is going on in nine states and three union territories. With the release of the draft voter list of the three states as well as that of the UT of Andaman and Nicobar, only Uttar Pradesh's draft list remains to be published. It is scheduled to come out on December 31.

42L removed in Madhya Pradesh In Madhya Pradesh, of 5.74 crore voters, 42 lakh have been removed from the draft elector rolls published on Tuesday Similarly, 27 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh and 64,000 electors in Andaman and Nicobar do not figure in the draft rolls

In Kerala, enumeration forms were collected from 2.54 crore voters, of which 6,49,885 were found to be that of deceased. While 14,61,769 had permanently shifted, 1,36,029 were found to be enrolled at multiple places. The Assembly elections in Kerala are due to be held in May 2026.

In Madhya Pradesh, of the total 5.31 crore electors, 31.51 lakh were found to have shifted, 8.46 lakh were deceased and 2.77 lakh were found to be enrolled at multiple places.

In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, enumeration forms were collected from 1.84 crore electors. After revision, 6,42,234 were found to be dead; 19,13,540 had shifted and 1,79,043 were found to be enrolled at multiple places.

In Andaman & Nicobar, 2.46 lakh forms were received during the exercise. It was found that 9,191 voters were dead, 51,906 had shifted and 2,917 had enrolled themselves at multiple places. Thus, around 64,000 voters found their names deleted from the draft list.

Till now, draft electoral rolls of West Bengal, Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Kerala as well as UTs of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry have been released. The draft list of Uttar Pradesh will come out on December 31. Those removed from draft rolls can still apply for inclusion and elector registration officers will take a final decision. The final rolls will be issued on February 14 next year.