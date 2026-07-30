25-year-old woman booked for remarks against PM Modi at CJP protest

A viral video from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has triggered criminal proceedings against a 25-year-old woman accused of hurling abusive remarks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the FIR alleging that her comments "hurt the dignity of the constitutional post" and were intended to disturb public peace.

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Ruchika Singh made public remarks on July 23. The video, in which she is also heard mentioning Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni disgracefully, was widely circulated on social media in the days that followed.

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A Zero FIR was registered on July 29 at the Noida-Expressway Police Station in Noida on a complaint filed by Supreme Court advocate Smriti Singh Chandel. The case has been registered under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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According to the complaint, "It is respectfully requested that on 23/7/2026, I received information that Ruchika had gathered at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi and publicly used abusive and objectionable language against the Honorable Prime Minister of India..."

The complainant alleged, "The said act has not only hurt the dignity of the constitutional post, (but) this act is a symbol of deliberate intention to spread hatred and disturb public peace..."

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An Uttar Pradesh Police officer said the Zero FIR has since been transferred to the Delhi Police as the alleged incident took place at Jantar Mantar.

The FIR comes days after the Delhi Police initiated action against several social media accounts for allegedly sharing the video. The Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit issued notices to X, directing the platform to remove or disable access to identified posts and preserve electronic records linked to the investigation.

According to a police source, the notices formed part of a routine exercise to remove abusive and objectionable content uploaded during and after the protests. The notices were issued to several X accounts, including Rajat Ranjan, Vigilant Hindutva, Jaipur Dialogues, Saffron Chargers, Alpkanya, Deepika Bhardwaj, Besura Taansane, Pritamkrbauddh and Practical Spy.