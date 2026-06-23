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Home / Top Headlines / 3 of family stabbed to death in Bengaluru; daughter, boyfriend under lens

3 of family stabbed to death in Bengaluru; daughter, boyfriend under lens

The incident occurs in an apartment at Seegenahalli

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 01:15 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Three members of a family were found stabbed to death in an apartment here, and police suspect that the elder daughter of the family and her boyfriend were behind the suspected murders, officials said on Tuesday.

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The deceased were identified as Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19), they said.

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The incident occurred on Monday night in an apartment at Seegenahalli within the limits of K R Puram Police Station here, police added.

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Citing Preliminary investigation, a senior police officer suggested that the couple’s elder daughter, who had reportedly been living with her boyfriend for the past two months, is suspected to have carried out the murders in connivance with him.

Investigators suspect that they may not have been in favour of their elder daughter’s relationship with her boyfriend which could have led to tension within the family, he said.

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The victims had gone to the flat where the couple were staying on Monday evening. Investigators suspect that an argument broke out following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times, he said.

Police teams have been formed to trace the suspects, who are currently absconding.

“Police teams are working to trace the accused. Detailed information will be shared after the arrest,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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