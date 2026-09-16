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Home / Top Headlines / 27 kg heroin seized in Amritsar; 228 kg recovered since August in 2 Punjab belts

27 kg heroin seized in Amritsar; 228 kg recovered since August in 2 Punjab belts

The investigation reveals a suspected link with a Dubai-based handler, Karan, who allegedly arranged the consignments

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:37 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence team is questioning the accused. Photo for representation
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The Counter Intelligence wing of the Amritsar police has seized 27 kg of heroin from the border belt after busting a smuggling module and arresting four persons.

With this, the total heroin recovery has touched 228.4 kg in the two border ranges of Amritsar (123.4 kg) and Ferozepur (105 kg) since August 1. In addition, 5.9 kg of ICE and around 7 kg of opium smuggled from Pakistan have also been recovered.

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Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused arrested with 27 kg of heroin were operating in coordination with a Dubai-based operative identified as Karan Chheharta.

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The accused were also found to be using encrypted communication platforms to remain in contact with their handlers, apparently to evade detection, the DGP said. He said they had received specific information that the accused had collected a drone-dropped consignment of heroin and arms from the Attari border area and were headed to deliver it to another party near Adda Khasa.

He said an FIR had been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar. Further investigation was underway to establish the complete backward and forward linkages and identify all persons involved in the smuggling network, the DGP said.

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Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Singh, alias Shalu, Manpreet Singh, alias Sunny, and Smartpreet Singh, all residents of Bhalla Colony in Chheharta, and Karan Singh of Bhusse village in Tarn Taran. A .30-bore pistol and three cartridges were also recovered.

Apart from the contraband, the total seizures since August 1 also include 80 pistols, two AK-47 rifles, a drone and an IED, highlighting the drug-and-arms trafficking networks operating along the International Border.

Director General of Police Yadav said the Punjab Police remained committed to maintaining strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and taking decisive action against drug trafficking, illegal arms supply and organised criminal networks.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Inspector General of Police, Amritsar Border Range, said, “As drones remain the biggest challenge in cross-border smuggling, the Punjab Police have stepped up counter-drone measures and added teeth to its existing anti-drone system to track smugglers.”

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