DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Top Headlines / 4 experiments done, 3 nearing completion; Shukla set for July 15 return

4 experiments done, 3 nearing completion; Shukla set for July 15 return

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:09 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (second from left) with other members of the Axion-4 crew onboard the International Space Station. Photo: Axiom Space
Advertisement

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in four decades as part of the Axiom-4 mission, is set to return to Earth. The mission crew will leave the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14 and its splashdown is scheduled for 3 pm IST on July 15.

Advertisement

Of the seven microgravity experiments which Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was supposed to carry out in the space station, four have been completed.

Indian scientific institutes will analyse the insights gained from these experiments to make India’s human space flight programme, Gaganyan, better. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said the remaining three experiments were also nearing completion.

Advertisement

According to ISRO, Shukla's four completed experiments include tardigrades, which involved examining the strain's survival, revival, reproduction and transcriptomic changes in microgravity; myogenesis, which studied the impact of space environment on human muscle cells; sprouting of methi and moong with relevance to crew nutrition; and cyanobacteria, which studied the growth of two varieties with relevance to life support systems.

Insights from the experiment on muscle loss could lead to new rehabilitation therapies for muscle-related disorders on Earth.

Advertisement

The findings of the sprouting experiment are expected to contribute to the development of food supplements for astronauts and explore the medicinal benefits of these sprouts in a microgravity environment.

The experiment on tardigrades is poised to offer valuable data on human adaptability and survival strategies in extreme environments, both in space and potentially on Earth.

“The three experiments that are nearing completion include studying microalgae, crop seeds and voyoger display,” ISRO said.

ISRO’s flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of Shukla through participation in private medical and psychological conferences. ISRO said Shukla is in good health and in high spirit.

Axiom Space has informed that undocking from the ISS to return to earth is expected on July 14. Following a series of orbital manoeuvers after undocking, Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splashdown near the coast of California, USA on July 15, 2025 at 15:00hrs (IST). Post splashdown, the crew will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of flight surgeons to adapt back to Earth’s gravity,” ISRO said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts