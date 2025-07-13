4 experiments done, 3 nearing completion; Shukla set for July 15 return

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in four decades as part of the Axiom-4 mission, is set to return to Earth. The mission crew will leave the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14 and its splashdown is scheduled for 3 pm IST on July 15.

Of the seven microgravity experiments which Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was supposed to carry out in the space station, four have been completed.

Indian scientific institutes will analyse the insights gained from these experiments to make India’s human space flight programme, Gaganyan, better. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said the remaining three experiments were also nearing completion.

According to ISRO, Shukla's four completed experiments include tardigrades, which involved examining the strain's survival, revival, reproduction and transcriptomic changes in microgravity; myogenesis, which studied the impact of space environment on human muscle cells; sprouting of methi and moong with relevance to crew nutrition; and cyanobacteria, which studied the growth of two varieties with relevance to life support systems.

Insights from the experiment on muscle loss could lead to new rehabilitation therapies for muscle-related disorders on Earth.

The findings of the sprouting experiment are expected to contribute to the development of food supplements for astronauts and explore the medicinal benefits of these sprouts in a microgravity environment.

The experiment on tardigrades is poised to offer valuable data on human adaptability and survival strategies in extreme environments, both in space and potentially on Earth.

“The three experiments that are nearing completion include studying microalgae, crop seeds and voyoger display,” ISRO said.

ISRO’s flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of Shukla through participation in private medical and psychological conferences. ISRO said Shukla is in good health and in high spirit.

Axiom Space has informed that undocking from the ISS to return to earth is expected on July 14. Following a series of orbital manoeuvers after undocking, Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splashdown near the coast of California, USA on July 15, 2025 at 15:00hrs (IST). Post splashdown, the crew will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of flight surgeons to adapt back to Earth’s gravity,” ISRO said.